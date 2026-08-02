Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
World Review with Ivo Daalder
TV Interviews
What Caught My Eye
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
We Don’t Let Companies Own Nuclear Weapons. Why AI?
The people who understand AI best are the ones most frightened by it. But they’re racing ahead developing a technology that can destroy us all. The time…
5 hrs ago
•
Ivo Daalder
13
4
9
What Caught My Eye (no. 72)
Some interesting articles and podcasts that caught my eye this week
20 hrs ago
•
Ivo Daalder
11
1
3
World Review: The US-Saudi Nuke Deal. More Tariffs. A New UK Government
A synopsis of this week's edition of World Review
Aug 1
•
Ivo Daalder
8
2
July 2026
What Caught My Eye (no. 71)
Some interesting articles and podcasts that caught my eye this week
Jul 25
•
Ivo Daalder
5
1
World Review: A Look Back at the World Cup —Politics, Nationalism, and Financial Gains
A synopsis of this week's edition of World Review
Jul 25
•
Ivo Daalder
5
3
What Caught My Eye (no. 70)
Some interesting articles and podcasts that caught my eye this week
Jul 18
•
Ivo Daalder
12
1
1
World Review: The Strait is Closed Again. What Happened to Gaza? Ukraine's Internal Division
A synopsis of this week's edition of World Review
Jul 18
•
Ivo Daalder
9
1
1
On NATO, Know your History
on C-SPAN's Washington Journal this morning, I set the record straight on a number of misrepresentations on NATO, the Ukraine War, and more.
Jul 12
•
Ivo Daalder
11
5
40:06
What Caught My Eye (no. 69)
Some interesting articles and podcasts that caught my eye this week
Jul 11
•
Ivo Daalder
6
2
World Review: Iran War Resumes; NATO Lives Another Day; Russia's Fuel Crisis
A synopsis of this week's edition of World Review
Jul 10
•
Ivo Daalder
7
4
From bad to worse: Former US ambassador draws grim conclusion about NATO
Below is the English translation of an interview I did with the Danish newspaper “Politiken.”
Jul 10
•
Ivo Daalder
10
1
1
No More Summits with Trump
NATO Leaders left Ankara yesterday determined not to convene another summit meeting so long as Donald Trump is president.
Jul 9
•
Ivo Daalder
138
19
43
© 2026 Ivo Daalder
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts