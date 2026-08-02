America Abroad

America Abroad

Home
Notes
Chat
World Review with Ivo Daalder
TV Interviews
What Caught My Eye
Archive
About

July 2026

What Caught My Eye (no. 71)
Some interesting articles and podcasts that caught my eye this week
  Ivo Daalder
World Review: A Look Back at the World Cup —Politics, Nationalism, and Financial Gains
A synopsis of this week's edition of World Review
  Ivo Daalder
What Caught My Eye (no. 70)
Some interesting articles and podcasts that caught my eye this week
  Ivo Daalder
World Review: The Strait is Closed Again. What Happened to Gaza? Ukraine's Internal Division
A synopsis of this week's edition of World Review
  Ivo Daalder
On NATO, Know your History
on C-SPAN's Washington Journal this morning, I set the record straight on a number of misrepresentations on NATO, the Ukraine War, and more.
  Ivo Daalder
40:06
What Caught My Eye (no. 69)
Some interesting articles and podcasts that caught my eye this week
  Ivo Daalder
World Review: Iran War Resumes; NATO Lives Another Day; Russia's Fuel Crisis
A synopsis of this week's edition of World Review
  Ivo Daalder
From bad to worse: Former US ambassador draws grim conclusion about NATO
Below is the English translation of an interview I did with the Danish newspaper “Politiken.”
  Ivo Daalder
No More Summits with Trump
NATO Leaders left Ankara yesterday determined not to convene another summit meeting so long as Donald Trump is president.
  Ivo Daalder
© 2026 Ivo Daalder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture