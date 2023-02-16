America Abroad—Navigating a World in Turmoil

Global events move fast, and the stakes for America and the world have never been higher. Here, I draw on four decades of experience—from the halls of NATO to the White House Situation Room—to help you make sense of the forces shaping our world and what we can do about it.

Joined by over 3,000 diplomats, policymakers, and engaged citizens, America Abroad is a community for those who want to go beyond the headlines.

Why Me?

I have been thinking, writing, and doing foreign policy for more than 40 years. My perspective is shaped by a life lived equally on both sides of the Atlantic: born and raised in the Netherlands, I became an American by choice in 1994.

This “dual” lens—as both a European by birth and an American by conviction—informs everything I write. My career has spanned the highest levels of diplomacy and academia:

Government: I served on the National Security Council under President Clinton and as President Obama’s first Ambassador to NATO.

Leadership: I led the Chicago Council on Global Affairs for twelve years as CEO.

Media: I am a columnist for Politico Europe and a frequent contributor on BBC, CNN and MS NOW.

I started the first iteration of America Abroad as a blog in 2006 at the invitation of Josh Marshall. After a decade of service in Brussels and leadership in Chicago, I am returning to this space at a true inflection point for the world. My goal is to share the “view from the room” and engage in a serious conversation with you about our collective future.

What You Get as a Subscriber

Deep-Dive Analysis: Original essays on the “why” behind the news—from the future of NATO to the evolving dynamics in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Friday “World Review”: A concise breakdown of the week’s most critical global developments, curated with the help of leading journalists who report the stories.

What Caught My Eye: My personal shortlist of the most important articles and podcasts you shouldn’t miss.

Why Upgrade to Paid?

While much of my writing will be free to ensure a global conversation, the support of paid members is what keeps this publication independent and rigorous.

As a paid supporter, you receive:

Full Archive Access: Search and read every deep dive I’ve published.

Join the Conversation: Participate in the comments section and community threads, where I engage directly with your questions.

Quarterly Google Meets: We’ll connect for an hour each quarter to give you an opportunity to ask—and tell—me anything you want.

Founding Member Tier. For those who wish to provide extra support for independent foreign policy analysis. In addition to all paid perks, Founding Members receive: