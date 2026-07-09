America Abroad

America Abroad

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David P1153's avatar
David P1153
Jul 10

So Trump is the “chair”? Looks more like a stool to me

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Real Apprentice's avatar
Real Apprentice
Jul 11

'Tremendous love' in the room followed by calling Spain hopeless out of nowhere. The love was not mutual and the cameras definitely caught the difference.

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