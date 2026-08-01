America Abroad

America Abroad

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Johan
18hEdited

Three of your picks this week are the same essay wearing different jackets. Foer on Netanyahu governing as if persuasion were futile, and ending in isolation. Freeland on allies reclassified as vassals. Karma on who the world calls when the Strait closes. The throughline is credibility, and credibility is a reserve you can spend to zero.

Freeland and Karma are one ledger read from opposite ends. Trust is capital. It is the only reserve that lets a country be called in a crisis. Freeland shows America spending it down, mistaking the display of dominance for the substance of it. Karma shows who has been quietly accumulating. Not just the 1.2 billion barrels sitting in strategic reserve, but the credibility of being the actor who does not flinch when Hormuz closes.

That is why the closing line lands. The capital you call in a shock is not Riyadh and not Washington. It is whoever has proven reliable, and reliability is just trust with a balance sheet.

A hegemon does not lose its allies when someone offers a better deal. It loses them when its word stops clearing. Appeasement inviting more demands, as Freeland notes, is simply what a protection racket looks like once the treaty logic is gone.

What comes after America is not Chinese hegemony. It is the bill for the reserve we spent.

Johan 🐌

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