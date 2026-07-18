America Abroad

America Abroad

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Marsha B Rexford's avatar
Marsha B Rexford
Jul 19

Thank you for the stimulating summaries. I am in my eightieth year, with Smith College a distant memory, but your remarks make me wish that I were young again and just discovering the world, both here and abroad. I am grateful to you.

Yours truly,

Marsha Rexford

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