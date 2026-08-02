America Abroad

America Abroad

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Johan's avatar
Johan
4h

Agreed on the diagnosis.

The double standard is real. We license fissile material and wave through a technology its own builders rank alongside it. But your remedy assumes a state willing to act, and that assumption carries the whole essay. The EU buying Anthropic treats the symptom and leaves the disease: nation-state-grade power held by people who answer to no electorate and hold no territory.

The analogy fails harder than you allow. Nuclear control rested on a chokepoint, fissile material and visible industrial plant. AI has none. The barrier falls by the month, and the dangerous thing is the model, not a warhead. Copies are already loose. There is little left to safeguard.

Here is where I would push you. These men are not states, and they are far weaker than their valuations suggest. Their fortunes are not gold in a vault. They are entries in banks, brokerages, and custodians that governments license and control. Look at how sanctions work. A state that decided to could freeze every account, void every holding, and leave Elon Musk worth exactly the cash in his pocket. Overnight.

So the power is already ours. It always was. The state does not need to buy the company. It needs only to remember what it can do to the man who owns it. What is missing is not capacity.

It is will.

Johan 🐌

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Carl Bildt's avatar
Carl Bildt
5h

Difficult not to agree with your assessment and your worries, although it’s not entirely clear to me how selling Antropic to the EU would solve the problem. Rather we should accelerate a global dialogue on a mutual framework, and this must of course center on an agreement between the US and China with others - EU, UK, Korea, Japan etc - also playing a role. If it could then be embedded in some UN framework - however distasteful that might be to DC - that clearly would be an advantage.

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