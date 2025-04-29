America Abroad

America Abroad

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
Apr 30, 2025

"Donald Trump is the first American president since 1932 who does not believe in the world America made.”

The real problem is that Donald Trump doesn’t either understand or believe in the country he claims to be making Great Again. His vision is completely controlled by his own narcissism, which has resulted in his ongoing attempts to claim, with Louis XIV. “Etat, c’est moi"

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Aditya Eachempati's avatar
Aditya Eachempati
Apr 30, 2025

The world 80 years ago was USA, USSR and a whole bunch of broken pieces. There were 2 countries dictating terms to 200 others. I count territories and self governing areas

After 1991 USA alone dictated terms.

ROW was never going to tolerate that permanently.

Americans are too proud to be on equal footing with everyone else. Their view is that they can kill everyone and therefore should rule everyone.

Trump’s transactional approach is what most Americans believe anyway in a world where which they do not set the rules and can break them with impunity occasionally.

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