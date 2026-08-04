How the Right and Left in America are Becoming Isolationist

In this conversation with Cliff Schecter of Blue Amp Media, I make the case that we're living through the most dangerous stretch of geopolitics in generations — not because of any one crisis, but because three forces are converging: the return of force as a tool of first resort, China's rise as a genuine peer competitor, and America's own retreat from the alliance-based order it built after World War II.

We dig into how a Republican Party that once championed NATO has flipped to viewing it as a bad deal, how a strain of the left has adopted its own version of isolationism, and how Russia's disinformation playbook exploits both extremes — including how anti-Semitism gets weaponized across the political spectrum.

It's a wide-ranging, candid conversation (with a few Cubs and Arsenal tangents along the way) about how we got here and whether the old consensus on America's role in the world can be rebuilt.

Let me know what you think. And don’t forget, we’re live again tomorrow — Wednesday, August 5 — at noon ET / 1800 CET.