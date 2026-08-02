The next session of “Ask Ivo” will take place this Wednesday, August 5, at noon ET / 19.00 CET. Here’s the 🔗.

I’ll go live on Substack for about 30 minutes to answer your questions on U.S. foreign policy, global affairs, and whatever is happening in the world. We’ll talk about the Iran War morass, the need to regulate AI, and whatever else is on your mind.

To submit a question, just leave it in the comments below.

The Substack live will be open to everyone. I’ll publish the recording afterward for anyone who can’t make it.

See you August 5.