Ask Ivo this Wednesday
A monthly feature — I will go live the first Wednesday of every month (and more frequently if events warrant) — to answer your questions and reflect on your thoughts.
The next session of “Ask Ivo” will take place this Wednesday, August 5, at noon ET / 19.00 CET. Here’s the 🔗.
I’ll go live on Substack for about 30 minutes to answer your questions on U.S. foreign policy, global affairs, and whatever is happening in the world. We’ll talk about the Iran War morass, the need to regulate AI, and whatever else is on your mind.
To submit a question, just leave it in the comments below.
The Substack live will be open to everyone. I’ll publish the recording afterward for anyone who can’t make it.
See you August 5.
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What can be done to protect, and strengthen the ICC ? We need it now more than ever ! With crimes against humanity, so many countries seeing their national sovereignty constantly being challenged and violated, the level of disrespect for other cultures is overwhelming, we need a body that has the teeth to do something, a literal adult in the room.