America Abroad

America Abroad

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Susan J's avatar
Susan J
14h

What can be done to protect, and strengthen the ICC ? We need it now more than ever ! With crimes against humanity, so many countries seeing their national sovereignty constantly being challenged and violated, the level of disrespect for other cultures is overwhelming, we need a body that has the teeth to do something, a literal adult in the room.

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